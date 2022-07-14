Advertisement

Tallahassee approves city lobbying reforms

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved changes to its lobbying policies, including who can lobby for and against issues.

The commission also approved a $250 lobbying fee for each registered lobbyist doing business with the city.

There was originally no charge to register as a lobbyist and lobby for your cause.

“The issues of the past we’re not going to allow them to occur,” said Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox. “When you know better, you do better and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The city also unanimously approved a 10-year ban for lobbyists convicted of bribery, theft or honor services fraud.

“I believe that as a city we have had so little that we’ve been able to collect or track,” Williams-Cox said. “That’s why we’re looking at repealing that because it is not getting us the information that we need.”

Williams Cox said paid lobbyists can afford a fee to do business with the city, even calling for the fee to be as high as $500. Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson submitted a substitute motion for the $500 benchmark but the commission settled on the lower number.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said the whole point of lobbyist registration is for the public to easily see who is lobbying the government and said the fee was inconsequential.

“We should make it easy for registration and provide enforcement action so we make it hard to break the rules,” Matlow said.

Williams-Cox had originally proposed a lobbying ban of 20 years for any lobbyist convicted of bribery, theft or honor services fraud.

“We’re conflating this with something good in our community. We need transparency. We have a career elected official that cost us some integrity,” Williams-Cox said speaking of City Manager Reese Goad.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is arrested in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West Tennessee and...
Woman charged in fatal West Tennessee St. crash
Paige Carter-Smith, who was indicted alongside a Tallahassee city commissioner in the FBI’s...
Paige Carter-Smith out of federal prison, records show
The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect tried to escape its custody while at...
Woman who prompted TMH lockdown escaped through ceiling tiles, court papers say
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity
Perry native Addison Bethea is continuing to make progress as she recovers from a shark attack.
Taylor Co. girl recovering from shark attack makes progress in physical therapy

Latest News

GENERIC — Florida State University Police Department logo and crime scene tape
FSU education building on West Call St. evacuated due to bomb threat
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? July 14, 2022
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the...
Georgia DOT says Mule Creek bridge construction will finish in August