Tarmac Camp teaching girls life lessons through basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of Tarmac Basketball, Susan Burton, said the goal of the basketball camps and clinics is to give girls a solid foundation and help them discover their talents and purpose.

Burton, who is also a Tallahassee Police Department Sergeant, brings in mentors and speakers throughout the week to help coach the athletes beyond the court.

One focus of this week’s camp was to have athletes disengage from social media.

Burton has athletes put their phones down on a table; they can only use them for emergencies or for calling family. Additionally, they can earn three minutes of cell phone time for every Bible verse they read.

“We want to teach these kids that off the court, you can do other things. You don’t have to always be on social media,” Burton said. “Stats show there’s anxiety, depression and harassment associated with social media. We want them to understand when you use social media, you have to use it wisely.”

As part of breakout sessions on Wednesday, campers had the opportunity to ask veterans and senior citizens in our community questions about history.

“It was awesome. I learned a lot about the wars, how JFK was shot and I learned a lot of stuff about the speakers’ experiences,” camper Abigail McMillian said.

Special Guest Ed Buist discussed how his faith helped him while fighting in the Vietnam War.

“One topic I talked about was how do I know God exists. It was very emotional to talk about,” Buist said. “I had an experience during my time in the Vietnam War and it’s something I don’t talk about often, but these wonderful children gave me an opportunity to remember why I do believe. So, it may have been a good experience for the kids, but I think it was good for us as well.”

One of the youngest camp participants Clara Kantor said the camp taught her to be a better person.

