Taylor Co. woman killed in crash, FHP says

By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 19 in Taylor County on Monday, according to a press release.

The release says that at 4:42 pm on July 11, a pickup truck was going southbound when the driver lost control, crashing into the tree line on the west shoulder.

The driver, a 61-year-old Perry woman, died in the wreck.

Also on the scene were the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor County Fire and Rescue and Century EMS.

