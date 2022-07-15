FAMU announces financial assistance for students turned away from campus housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After announcing earlier this week that dorms are at capacity, Florida A&M University administrators unveiled a plan Friday morning to help the hundreds of students who are being forced to find housing elsewhere.

Those students will be eligible to receive $2,000 per semester for off-campus rent assistance. The university will also provide them with an on-campus Gold 400 meal plan for the 2022-2023 school year.

The university says the plan is designed to assist 506 freshmen on the waitlist to secure on-campus beds. Some 200 transfer students on the waitlist will also be eligible.

The university is also hoping to free up more space by offering financial incentives to upperclassmen who are willing to give up their on-campus beds and move off campus. The first 400 upperclassmen who sign up by 5 p.m. July 22 will receive the package, administrators say.

Interested students should immediately contact the Office of University Housing by email at famuhousing@famu.edu

“FAMU maintained these funds to address issues such as this. Our plan provides some relief for our students and their families,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson. “This action is consistent with what we have been doing to promote student success. We have heard the concerns of parents and students, and we developed this plan to assist them.”

As of Tuesday, FAMU announced all of its 2,450 dormitory beds had been reserved. University administrators said they saw a spike in demand for student housing due to a larger freshman class, more transfers and inflation making off-campus housing less desirable.

On-campus lodging costs range from $2,828 per semester for Palmetto apartments to $3,770 per semester plus the cost of the meal plan for students living in the newer FAMU Towers, according to the university.

The Vice President for Student Affairs, William E. Hudson, Jr., said FAMU is now updating its master plan to address future on-campus housing needs.

“We are also evaluating options with community partners as we review the ratio of students on and off campus,” Hudson said. “Our focus on student success includes increasing on-campus residency to support the needs of both returning and new students.”

