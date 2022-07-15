Advertisement

Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

Karina Vercher, 60, Columbia County Jail booking photo
Karina Vercher, 60, Columbia County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into discrepancies with tax deed sales uncovered a multi-year fraud scheme in Columbia County.

FDLE agents arrested Karina M. Vercher, 60, of Lake City, on one felony count of scheme to defraud and three felony counts of official misconduct. She previously worked for the Columbia County Clerk of Courts as a records supervisor.

TRENDING: Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for domestic battery

The investigation began in June 2021, when the clerk of courts noticed discrepancies in tax deed sales. Agents audited the sales and discovered 46 transactions where Vercher either altered records by writing a reduced sale price or reducing fees.

Agents say Vercher’s personal bank records show she pocketed the difference between the amount of money collected and the altered records. They also found multiple instances where Vercher physically altered deeds to disguise the fraud.

In total, investigators say Vercher stole about $27,600 from Columbia County.

“The Columbia County Clerk’s Office remains committed to the highest standard of integrity and public trust, and this unfortunate situation does not represent the character or values of this office,” Columbia County Clerk of Courts James M. Swisher, Jr., said.

TRENDING: Lake City Police Department investigates four separate cases of shots fired

Vercher was booked into the Columbia County Jail on Thursday with a $55,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when...
Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust
Florida State University police say the Stone Building on West Call Street was evacuated...
Police presence at FSU’s Stone Building cleared after bomb threat
Artez Adams is accused of killing a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter.
Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape
FAMU students move into their dorms at Florida A&M University in fall 2021.
FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity

Latest News

FAMU announces financial assistance for students turned away from campus housing
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022
Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
Troopers said it was dark outside and raining, which they believe played a role in the driver...
Man hit, killed crossing Moultrie road