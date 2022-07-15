Advertisement

Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury deliberated for six hours Thursday before finding Artez Adams guilty of murder.

He’s accused of shooting a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter in May 2020 and court documents say the entire confrontation was caught on surveillance video.

Testimony in Adams’s trial began Tuesday.

He’s accused of killing Kantavious Martin during an argument at an apartment complex at 2525 Texas Street.

Police reports say Martin confronted Adams after he made a comment toward his daughter and the confrontation ultimately ended when Adams fired one deadly shot.

Prosecutor Adrian Mood says the daughter testified during the trial and jurors had a chance to see surveillance video of the murder in its entirety.

The jury started deliberating at 12:45 Thursday and returned with a verdict just before 7 p.m.

“I am just grateful for the family that they got justice and Mr. Adams was held accountable for this senseless killing,” Mood said.

Court records show Adams was sentenced to life in prison immediately following the verdict.

