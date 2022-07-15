Advertisement

Man hit, killed crossing Moultrie road

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was hit and killed crossing a Moultrie road Friday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened around 6 a.m. on WMTM Road and First Avenue SW.

A middle-aged man was hit and killed by a small truck while crossing the road where there was no crosswalk.

Troopers said it was dark outside and raining, which they believe played a role in the driver not seeing the man.

The identity of the man killed is not being released at this time.

