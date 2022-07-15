Advertisement

Mike's evening forecast July 15, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just a bit drier this afternoon, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are still developing and will be around into mid-evening.

The weekend ahead looks a little more like a typical summer pattern, with a bit more sunshine, but still scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Afternoon temps will top out near 90 but feel several degrees hotter.

The pattern will stick around into next week.

The tropics remain quiet.

