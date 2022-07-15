Mike’s evening forecast July 15, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just a bit drier this afternoon, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are still developing and will be around into mid-evening.

The weekend ahead looks a little more like a typical summer pattern, with a bit more sunshine, but still scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Afternoon temps will top out near 90 but feel several degrees hotter.

The pattern will stick around into next week.

The tropics remain quiet.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.