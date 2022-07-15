‘Pups and Politicians’: FSU’s MAAPP hosts a fundraiser to raise money for TMH’s Animal Therapy Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU’s Master of Applied American Politics Program (MAAPP) hosted a Pups and Politicians event at Deep Brewery to raise money for TMH’s Animal Therapy Program.

The event, also giving city commission and mayoral candidates an opportunity to campaign and interact.

As a part of a group project students from FSU’s MAAPP wanted to combine pups, brews and politicians to raise money for TMH’s Animal Therapy Program.

”Before the event even started we raised $2,900 just from our sponsorships and we’re looking forward to totaling the amount tonight because a part of the proceeds from beer sales goes to the program as well,” shared FSU MAAPP student Malik Moore.

And when TMH’s Animal Therapy Program learned about Thursday’s event, they say they felt beyond honored.

”Oh I was super excited! What a fun event to come and support ‚” exclaimed TMH’s Animal Therapy Director Stephanie Perkins. “You know we got our dogs out here and get to see some politicians and learn more about our community as a whole. And our animals serve the community so it’s just bringing everyone together.”

A few of the dogs even came to the event to showcase what they’re able to do.

”We give people a sense of what we do, just like test driving a car,” explained Perkins. “You get to experience animal therapy even though it’s not in a therapeutic setting, you’re here and you get to feel what it’s like to connect with that handler and animal.”

Inside the brewery, people got the chance to meet and hear from local candidates to learn how they plan to help the community.

”We are a applied politics program so we wanted to make sure we involved that aspect as well. But also it’s important that knowing the crowd we were going to bring, especially young people, that they were involved in the city commission races,” said Moore. “That they knew who the candidates were and get the chance to meet them because often times we don’t really get that chance so we wanted to provide that for them.”

Along with the $2,900 dollars raised, 15 percent of drink sales Thursday would also go to the program. Something Perkins says will be beneficial.

”This funding is huge for us. It helps us bring on more teams so that we can continue to spread the word and spread the animals in the community to serve as many people as we possible can,” broke down Perkins.

Thursday proved to be a productive night that Moore feels will yield a good grade.

”I’m hoping for an ‘A’! So I’m looking at my classmates to tell them to make sure to give me an a for this project,” Moore said excitedly.

Moore and at least 16 other students helped put the event together and are hoping their work can help benefit the community.

