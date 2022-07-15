Stores scramble to find better deals for customers as inflation hits 41-year-high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -This week the latest reports show inflation hitting a 41-year-high.

One place just about everyone feels it is at the grocery store.

Food prices are up more than 10 percent and stores are scrambling to find better deals for their customers.

The most recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics said overall grocery prices have jumped more than 12% in the past year.

Eggs are up more than 33%, chicken is up nearly 20%, same with fruits and vegetables, and milk is up about 16%.

Jason Perdue and his family of 5 feel the pain in their pockets as a result of inflation and have tried to cut costs where they can.

“I’m, you know, buying dry beans instead of canned beans and little things like that to make a difference where it takes some more time but I can save a little bit of extra money rather than spending it up front,” said Fresh 4 Less customer Jason Perdue.

Other shoppers like customer Derek Wiley just decided to pay the price.

My favorite food is potato bread it’s like $4 or $5 even though there’s a rise I still want that bread,” said shopper Derek Wiley.

Shopper Louis Barber, who owns Taste of Heaven BBQ, has found himself looking to substitute items for a cheaper product.

“You have to buy different brands and different types. To me, it really takes away from the authenticity of your food, that’s a problem also,” said shopper and business owner Louis Barber.

The Assistant Manager at Fresh 4 Less said just keeping some items in stock is a problem as supply shortages continue but the store is committed to finding the best deals for its customers.

“We’re looking for better deals and checking to see who has the better costs that we can buy. we’re trying to stay ahead of increasing prices and ordering in bulk and stuff like that,” said Assistant Store Manager Jimmy Barwick.

Barber understands the hurt and is sending hope to others who may be struggling.

“I would say that if anybody is out there just trying to hold on as long as possible. We’re hoping that the economy will get better as the pandemic dies down and that the prices will stabilize so just try to hold on tight,” Barber said.

Barwick said the store is also looking into different wholesalers to see who is providing the same product for a cheaper price.

