Thomasville school leaders helping provide school supplies

Video from WALB
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Families are struggling to gather essential items such as groceries and baby formula all because of inflation. With back-to-school season here, families are also faced with higher costs in school supplies this year.

Thomasville City Schools is planning to relieve that financial burden on families by providing basic school supplies in the upcoming school year.

This is all thanks to the allocated federal funds the district received. The help specifically came from the ESSER funds, a federal stimulus under the state plan.

This is the second year the district has been able to provide school supplies for its students. Each school supply given will help 2,700 students that the district serves.

“Thomasville City Schools has a high percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged. And what that merely means is that we have students that many of their basic needs are not being met. And so as a school district, we realize the importance of ensuring that we take the opportunities to help meet those basic needs,” said Dr. Raymond Bryant Jr., Thomasville City Schools superintendent.

Bryant said the provided school supplies will help families in their time of need.
Bryant said by providing basic school supplies, one less burden can be avoided by students and their families.

“Because it takes all of us to ensure that the kids have a quality school year and are prepared as they come in to be the best that they can be,” he said. “No student goes without, and that’s the best part of this process.”

Tina McBride, director of student services at Thomasville City Schools, said she’s seen that students’ biggest need in school supplies is pencil and paper.

McBride has worked in the school system for 23 years and said she's glad to see changes help...
“We know that we’re beginning to be on the brink of a rise in COVID cases again. So, hopefully, any financial burdens that families may be experiencing will be eliminated by providing these basic supplies,” she said.

Victoria Robinson’s daughter is going into the sixth grade in the fall. She said school supplies just keep getting more expensive.

“She runs through school supplies. I say yearly, I spend a little too much by being a single parent,” she said.

Robinson said with the school system’s help, she’ll be able to focus on other financial needs.

“It’ll help a lot because I am in need. I do a little help with her, so it’ll help a lot,” she said. “I won’t have to spend so much on her this year. It’ll help.”

Von Jones, who supports her five grandkids, said she spends $500 on school supplies yearly. The help from the school district is going to help her cut down on those costs.

“I’m quite sure all the parents will really appreciate what’s going on,” she said.

Bryant said the school board is observing state funds and leftover federal funds that can be used for next year’s school supplies.

