WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron

See the surveillance video below. (Note: video has no audio)
According to LCSO deputies, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the gas station located at 5899 West Tennessee St.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at the intersection of Aenon Church Road and West Tennessee Street.

The two male suspects in the video wore masks, gloves and hooded jackets as they held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from the register. As one of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a black revolver at the clerk, the other suspect climbed onto the counter to grab the cash, which he stashed in a plastic bag.

The suspect holding the gun covered his face with his other arm to hide it from the surveillance camera.

The men then ran away from the gas station, the video shows. When LCSO responded to the Chevron that night, deputies did not find the suspects.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find them.

If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the detective on the case at 850-606-3300. If you would like to remain anonymous with your tip, reach out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

