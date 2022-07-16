Advertisement

Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an abducted teen taken in a Chevy truck.

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5′1″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

Police say they are looking for an unknown suspect driving a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call (940) 279-1503.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
Artez Adams is accused of killing a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter.
Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron...
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when...
Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust

Latest News

The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south