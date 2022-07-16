Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Saturday morning showers and storms helped to keep cloud cover in place over much of the Big Bend and South Georgia after dawn. The cloud coverage will likely linger and slow daytime heating Saturday morning, but the sky will clear later in the day. The clearing will allow for better daytime heating and, with higher convective energy, allow for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast with the chance of rain at 50%.

Rain and storm odds will be near 60% Sunday with deep moisture and mid-level influences expected to stick around. Highs will be near 90.

A trough of low pressure aloft that is expected approach the Southeast early in the week. The pattern will allow for at least a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.

Rain chances will slightly fall to 30 to 40% Thursday and Friday with highs reaching into the middle 90s.

