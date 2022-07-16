Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 16

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Saturday morning showers and storms helped to keep cloud cover in place over much of the Big Bend and South Georgia after dawn. The cloud coverage will likely linger and slow daytime heating Saturday morning, but the sky will clear later in the day. The clearing will allow for better daytime heating and, with higher convective energy, allow for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast with the chance of rain at 50%.

Rain and storm odds will be near 60% Sunday with deep moisture and mid-level influences expected to stick around. Highs will be near 90.

A trough of low pressure aloft that is expected approach the Southeast early in the week. The pattern will allow for at least a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.

Rain chances will slightly fall to 30 to 40% Thursday and Friday with highs reaching into the middle 90s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
Artez Adams is accused of killing a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter.
Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron...
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron
Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when...
Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast July 15, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast July 15, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Rob's Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022