DISC Village gives free treatment across the Big Bend to prevent fentanyl-related overdoses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent fentanyl-related overdoses in the Tallahassee region, DISC Village is informing locals of the free life-saving medications that are offered at their locations around the Big Bend.

DISC Village, one of the leading behavioral health providers in the area, offers residents of all socioeconomic levels and backgrounds prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programs focused on lowering substance use issues.

Each DISC Village location offers free naloxone treatments, which can stop the lethal effects of fentanyl when someone is experiencing an overdose. This is done in keeping with the organization’s objective.

These naloxone treatments are available as a nasal spray by the name of Narcan. When used during an overdose, Narcan can delay the lethal effects of fentanyl for 30 to 90 minutes, allowing medical staff to give extra necessary treatments.

At its facilities in the counties of Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Franklin, Madison, and Taylor, DISC Village provides these life-saving Narcan kits gratis.

“The recent tragic deaths in Gadsden County are a somber reminder that modern street drugs are more dangerous than ever. When these drugs are laced with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, the risk of death skyrockets,” said John Wilson, CEO of DISC Village says. “While none of these illegal drugs are safe, the reality is more people are abusing these substances than ever and everyone should be prepared in case an overdose happens to someone they love. We offer lifesaving Narcan kits at all our locations because beyond prevention and education, that’s the best tool we have in this fight against fentanyl deaths.”

In addition to free Narcan treatments, DISC Village provides Big Bend locals with free assessments and individualized strategies to fight substance use and addiction.

Big Bend residents can learn more about these services and additional substance use prevention methods at www.discvillage.org The State of Florida also offers a convenient guide for residents to find treatment and prevention related to fentanyl overdoses at www.isavefl.com

