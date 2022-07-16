Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few lingering showers will remain in the area this evening, leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 70′s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning to early afternoon, before giving way to the usual afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are at 60%, with higher coverage expected for eastern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.

A typical summertime pattern will ensue throughout the work week, with rain chances around 40-60% and temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s. The weather pattern shifts next weekend, as an upper-level ridge will limit convection and help increase temperatures just a bit.

