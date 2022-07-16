Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 16

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, which will then give way to some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few lingering showers will remain in the area this evening, leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 70′s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning to early afternoon, before giving way to the usual afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are at 60%, with higher coverage expected for eastern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.

A typical summertime pattern will ensue throughout the work week, with rain chances around 40-60% and temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s. The weather pattern shifts next weekend, as an upper-level ridge will limit convection and help increase temperatures just a bit.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
Artez Adams is accused of killing a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter.
Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron...
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when...
Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust

Latest News

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 16
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast July 15, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast July 15, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Afternoon Forecast: July 15, 2022