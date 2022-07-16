Advertisement

Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia who was found outside her home seriously injured in 2020 has made a seemingly miraculous recovery.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Palmer has awakened from a two-year coma.

WSAZ reports Wanda Palmer was discovered on June 10, 2020, by lawn care workers suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said Wanda Palmer’s brother, Daniel Palmer, has been arrested in the incident and facing charges that include attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
Artez Adams is accused of killing a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter.
Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron...
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron
TPD arrested a woman Tuesday in connection to a deadly crash at the intersection of West...
Police: Drivers were drunk, racing through red lights ahead of deadly W. Tennessee St. crash
Timothy Gay (left), 44, and 26-year-old Cierra Roylance (right) were arrested Tuesday when...
Leon County deputies seize fentanyl and meth in drug bust

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south
Six people were killed in a multi-car crash in Montana caused by severe weather. (KFBB, KTMF,...
Six people killed in 21-vehicle crash in Montana
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance