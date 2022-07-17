Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts Farm Share in Havana for families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc. held a Farm Share for residents in Havana.

The group worked with the Director of Farm Share Quincy Dave Reynolds to give out items like chicken, milk, juice, pasta, juice, crackers, bananas, cereal, yogurt and muffins and to residents in need, free of charge. The group say they served closed to 500 people.

