Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17

Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of Franklin and Wakulla counties saw some morning showers (and likely some birds based on radar imagery), but the rain chances will increase inland as daytime heating helps to initiate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Based on the pattern and guidance models, rain chances will be the highest in the northern and eastern Big Bend and locations close to I-75 in North Florida into South Georgia. Highs will reach to near 90 inland with coastal areas likely hitting the upper 80s. The rip current risk will be high along the Franklin County coastline today; therefore, swimming isn’t encouraged.

An approaching trough of low pressure aloft will approach the Southeast early in the week an bring southwesterly flow and more lift into the region. This pattern will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the week. Highs inland will range from near 90 to the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday with rain chances between 50% and 70%.

Ridging of high pressure aloft is forecast to nudge in from the west to the eastern U.S. late week into next weekend. This pattern will lower - but not eliminate - rain chances starting Thursday and next weekend. As a consequence, high temperatures inland will likely reach into the middle 90s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets...
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron...
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron
Katrina Vercher, 60, Columbia County Jail booking photo
Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

Latest News

Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, which will then give way to some afternoon showers...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 16
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 16
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast July 15, 2022