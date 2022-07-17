Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Portions of Franklin and Wakulla counties saw some morning showers (and likely some birds based on radar imagery), but the rain chances will increase inland as daytime heating helps to initiate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Based on the pattern and guidance models, rain chances will be the highest in the northern and eastern Big Bend and locations close to I-75 in North Florida into South Georgia. Highs will reach to near 90 inland with coastal areas likely hitting the upper 80s. The rip current risk will be high along the Franklin County coastline today; therefore, swimming isn’t encouraged.

An approaching trough of low pressure aloft will approach the Southeast early in the week an bring southwesterly flow and more lift into the region. This pattern will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the week. Highs inland will range from near 90 to the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday with rain chances between 50% and 70%.

Ridging of high pressure aloft is forecast to nudge in from the west to the eastern U.S. late week into next weekend. This pattern will lower - but not eliminate - rain chances starting Thursday and next weekend. As a consequence, high temperatures inland will likely reach into the middle 90s.

