Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 17

Monday will be a warm and muggy start to the work week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms still in the forecast.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most of the showers were pinned to the eastern half of the viewing area today, where a deeper layer of atmospheric moisture is in play. Tonight, the showers will slowly fizzle out and leave us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70′s.

Rain chances remain at 60% on Monday to start the work week. Coverage should be slightly higher than what we saw today, thanks to some deep SW flow that will be in play tomorrow. Not a complete washout, just the usual scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will peak right around 90 degrees, and feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that.

The rainy pattern sticks around through most of the work week, as a series of upper-level troughs will continue to provide the necessary ingredients for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain around the low-to-mid 90′s, right on par for the average this time of year.

The pattern switches by the weekend, as an upper-level ridge and subsequent high-pressure system will slowly move into the SE. This will lower the rain chances to around 30%, and increase temperatures into the mid 90′s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash
Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets...
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

Latest News

Monday will be a warm and muggy start to the work week, with scattered showers and...
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, which will then give way to some afternoon showers...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 16