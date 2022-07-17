Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most of the showers were pinned to the eastern half of the viewing area today, where a deeper layer of atmospheric moisture is in play. Tonight, the showers will slowly fizzle out and leave us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70′s.

Rain chances remain at 60% on Monday to start the work week. Coverage should be slightly higher than what we saw today, thanks to some deep SW flow that will be in play tomorrow. Not a complete washout, just the usual scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will peak right around 90 degrees, and feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that.

The rainy pattern sticks around through most of the work week, as a series of upper-level troughs will continue to provide the necessary ingredients for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain around the low-to-mid 90′s, right on par for the average this time of year.

The pattern switches by the weekend, as an upper-level ridge and subsequent high-pressure system will slowly move into the SE. This will lower the rain chances to around 30%, and increase temperatures into the mid 90′s.

