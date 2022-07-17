Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash in Madison County Sunday morning that left a 60-year-old pedestrian dead.

According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 200 around 12:10 a.m.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was walking within the lane at the SW 60 Street crossing in a dark area.

The pickup truck was not able to see the pedestrian and was not able to avoid the crash, FHP said.

According to FHP, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene.

