Advertisement

Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash in Madison County Sunday morning that left a 60-year-old pedestrian dead.

According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 200 around 12:10 a.m.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was walking within the lane at the SW 60 Street crossing in a dark area.

The pickup truck was not able to see the pedestrian and was not able to avoid the crash, FHP said.

According to FHP, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Faircloth
Potbelly’s case over injured woman going to Florida Supreme Court
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets...
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Chevron...
WATCH: Leon Co. deputies release video of armed robbery at Chevron
Katrina Vercher, 60, Columbia County Jail booking photo
Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Taylor Co. woman killed in crash, FHP says
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening...
Critical injury reported in Calhoun County crash on CR-167, FHP says
The original deadline for the Alligator Drive project was July 23, but Franklin County...
Alligator Drive repair project delayed, expected to finish in September
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Driver injured in Suwannee Co. log truck crash