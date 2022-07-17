One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight search for missing boaters off the Taylor County coast came to an end with tragic news. Of the three missing, two were found alive, another boater was not.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WCTV the boaters were found around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The trio had launched from Hagens Cove Saturday afternoon, and were caught up in afternoon thunderstorms.

A TCSO spokesperson said a minor was among the group on the boat, but didn’t know any details about the victim.

A search began when family alerted authorities about the overdue trio. In addition to TCSO, the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, search-and-rescue group G-Fast, and several civilian boaters aided in the hours-long search.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.