Wakulla Teen Adrion Mancilla continues to raise money for his mom with help from his community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few weeks ago we shared a story with you about Adrion Mancilla, a Wakulla boy putting together a weekly food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills. And while he’s still working it every weekend, thanks to the generous donations from the Wakulla County community he now has tents, multiple tables and cookware and now he gets to even borrow a hot dog cart from Wakulla resident Tracey Patterson.

“Something in my heart told me that you know I don’t use this hot dog cart right now so why not donate it to somebody that can use it,” shared Patterson. “And the community has been coming together images something that I guess the good Lord told me it was okay to do.

Mancilla and his mom Amanda Kelly say they can’t thank the Wakulla County community enough for their love and support.

“It’s been crazy! Just like he said, everybody has becoming to us asking what we can do to help you and once she came into our lives she’s been right there with us,” exclaimed Adrion’s mom Amanda Kelly. “She sets up with us, she helps us and doesn’t want to penny for it. I mean the community like I said if you need something somebody is by our door.”

Mancilla and his mom say her condition has not yet improved but they’re so thankful to Patterson and the rest of the Wakulla community for helping them get by.

