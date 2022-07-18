Advertisement

2-year-old drowns, drunken driver crashes into responding fire truck, officials say

A 2-year-old girl is dead after she drowned in a Texas lake. (Source: KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after she drowned in a Texas lake.

A crash involving first responders and a drunken driver delayed response to the drowning by about 20 minutes, officials said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens responded immediately Saturday around 6 p.m. to the Blue West beach area of Lake Meredith, where they performed CPR on the girl and then transported her for more advanced medical care.

The Fritch Volunteer Fire Department blocked the road, allowing for an ambulance to come in, when officials say a drunk driver ran into the firetruck, delaying response to the drowning by about 20 minutes.

The driver, identified as Damon Elliot Creek, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, interfering with public duties, striking an unattended vehicle, driving with an invalid license invalid, and failure to identify.

The girl was taken to Golden Plains Community Hospital. First responders performed CPR on the child for about an hour, but ultimately, she could not be revived.

The girl’s death has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the recovered airboat in...
One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

In 2006, NASA astronaut Robert L. Curbeam Jr. and European Space Agency astronaut Christer...
PHOTOS: Breathtaking images from NASA’s public library
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
Since 2010, there have been hundreds of serious gas leaks. Some have resulted in destructive,...
Silent Threat: Gas explosions injured hundreds, killed dozens nationwide since 2010
A huge spotted eagle stingray shocks an Alabama family when it lands in their boat during a...
LOOK: Rare spotted eagle ray lands on family’s boat
A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning