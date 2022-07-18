Family celebrates headstone for beloved mentor thanks to community’s support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four months after she asked the community to help in her search for closure, Oasis Robinson is all smiles.

The daughter of beloved former janitor and mentor Lewis Robinson is overjoyed knowing her father is honored with an official headstone at Oakland Cemetery.

“He was my hero,” she told WCTV Monday, noting she couldn’t hold in the emotions when she first saw the headstone earlier this month.

“Oh my god, I cried like a baby,” she said.

Donations from those who knew Robinson started pouring in after WCTV shared his story in March. Soon, the family had enough to make their wishes a reality.

Robinson wanted to pass along her gratitude to all those who donated, and said it’s proof that impacts of kindness last much longer than any one person’s time on earth.

