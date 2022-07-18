Advertisement

Family celebrates headstone for beloved mentor thanks to community’s support

Family celebrates headstone for beloved mentor thanks to community’s support
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four months after she asked the community to help in her search for closure, Oasis Robinson is all smiles.

The daughter of beloved former janitor and mentor Lewis Robinson is overjoyed knowing her father is honored with an official headstone at Oakland Cemetery.

“He was my hero,” she told WCTV Monday, noting she couldn’t hold in the emotions when she first saw the headstone earlier this month.

“Oh my god, I cried like a baby,” she said.

Donations from those who knew Robinson started pouring in after WCTV shared his story in March. Soon, the family had enough to make their wishes a reality.

Robinson wanted to pass along her gratitude to all those who donated, and said it’s proof that impacts of kindness last much longer than any one person’s time on earth.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the airboat that was lost...
UPDATE: One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Leon County adding ten new EMTs, ambulances
Leon County adding ten new EMTs, ambulances
Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the airboat that was lost...
UPDATE: One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
FSU students gather at the Westcott Fountain
‘Taking a stand:’ FSU student named John Lewis scholar
Winning Florida Lottery ticket
Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars