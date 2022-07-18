Fla. congresswoman, senate candidate tests positive for COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Rep. Val Demings tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release and a social media post Monday morning.

I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms. Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 18, 2022

She was isolating at home, according to the release, and her symptoms were mild.

“[S]he is so grateful for the many well-wishes,” according to the news release.

Demings, a Democrat who represents the 10th Congressional District of Florida, is running for the U.S. Senate. If she wins the Democratic primary in August, she will likely run against incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

