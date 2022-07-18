Advertisement

Fla. congresswoman, senate candidate tests positive for COVID

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., makes a point as the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the...
Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., makes a point as the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the future of abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Demings announced Monday, July 18, 2022 that she tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Rep. Val Demings tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release and a social media post Monday morning.

She was isolating at home, according to the release, and her symptoms were mild.

“[S]he is so grateful for the many well-wishes,” according to the news release.

Demings, a Democrat who represents the 10th Congressional District of Florida, is running for the U.S. Senate. If she wins the Democratic primary in August, she will likely run against incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

