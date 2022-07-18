Leon County adds 10 new EMTs, ambulances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners approved adding another ambulance to the EMS fleet and 10 new emergency medical technicians to the team.

The 10 EMTs will start working for the county in October and they will start advertising the positions later in the Fall.

“With the 10 personnel it’s a little more expensive because we have to get all the equipment and all that goes along with that,” Leon County EMS Chief Chad Abrams said.

The EMTs and paramedics will respond to emergency calls and 9-1-1 calls, and with the growth of the county, Abrams said there was a “need to add additional resources to meet that continuing call for service.”

Overall call volume for emergency response has increased 13 percent in the past few years, Abrams said. The EMS team also added additional ambulances in the past years.

“We’ve seen increased call volume across the board, not necessarily one specific day or time,” Abrams said. “You can’t always forecast when those spikes will happen.”

Bringing on the new ambulance will cost the county $500 thousand to operate on a 24-hour basis and seven days a week.

“We’ve got to be prepared with anything that happens in this community,” Abrams said. “Whether that’s someone having a heart attack, which our crew does a great job handling, or whether it’s a big event in our community.”

The 10 new EMTs will be working full time for the county’s EMS. Abrams said there are currently 140 full-time employees for the EMS team, an additional 10 part-time personnel and an additional 25 personnel that work as needed.

“Providing public safety is an important part of what the public does and we recognize that we need to have the resources available to respond to the incidents and to our growing call volume,” Abrams said.

Abrams said on a typical day they will deploy as much as 17 ambulances throughout the county and also provide coverage during special events.

