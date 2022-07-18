Leon County elections supervisor reminds voters of registration and party changes

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Voters have until Monday, July 25 to register to vote or change their political party affiliation in order to participate in the Aug. 23 primary election, according to Leon County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

“I encourage all eligible Leon County residents who wish to participate in the Primary Election to register to vote or update their voter registration record now,” Earley said in a press release. “Voters have several options to register in Leon County, and my office will stay open late on July 25 to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to register or change their political party affiliation.”

Ways voters may register or change their political party:

Online at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov (complete by 11:59 p.m. on July 25).

Mail a voter registration form to PO Box 7357, Tallahassee, FL 32314-7357 (must be postmarked by July 25).

Visit the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway (corner of Apalachee Pkwy and Capital Circle SE). Office hours have been extended to 7 p.m. on July 25.

A ballot can be cast in the primary election by any voter, according to their news release. Voters who are members of one political party can vote for the candidates they would want to run as their party’s nominee in the Nov. 8 general election.

Nonpartisan races on the ballot are open to voting by everyone, regardless of party affiliation. Nonpartisan elections in the primary include races for County Judge, School Board, City Commission and County Commission.

Voters who do not cast their ballots in the primary will forfeit their chance to participate in these crucial local elections as many of them may be decided then, the news release said.

Voters can view their current voter registration information, including party affiliation, by visiting LeonVotes.gov and clicking on the “Your Voter Info” button. Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606- 8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.