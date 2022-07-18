Man arrested after firing gun inside popular Charlotte comedy club, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A man was arrested after he brought a firearm into a comedy club in north Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 36-year-old Omar James McCombs entered The Comedy Zone at the NC Music Factory shortly after 9 p.m. and showed that he had a gun.

Police said McCombs fired the gun, but did not cause any injuries, and was taken into custody.

Omar James McCombs was arrested after police said he fired a shot at a Charlotte comedy club on Saturday night. (WBTV)

The facility was quickly evacuated, and a large police presence ensued.

“It’s not really a place where I would think somebody would have the mind to come and bring a gun,” Charlotte resident Abby Boakye said. “You know that’s like, everybody’s coming to have a good time, see a show, be entertained. Like where did this come from that you want to bring a gun into a place like that?”

McCombs is being charged with multiple counts of assault by pointing a gun and several other firearm charges.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson, known for his role on ‘The Office,’ had been scheduled to perform at 9:45 p.m.

Robinson said in an Instagram Live video that he was in the green room when the evacuation happened, and shared that he was moved to a nearby concert. He posted a thank you note later on to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting everyone to safety.

In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina Saturday night, July 16, 2022 shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt,” Robinson wrote.

He was scheduled to perform at the same venue in Charlotte on Sunday at 7 p.m., but The Comedy Zone canceled the show to take a “short breather,” they wrote on Facebook. Anyone who purchased tickets for the show will have them refunded.

“We look forward to laughing with you later this week,” The Comedy Zone wrote.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.