Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on growing, with the next jackpot set to top half a billion dollars.

The next drawing is Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Millions jackpots.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The biggest lottery winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $1.5 billion.

In Florida, approximately 99% of Lottery revenue is reinvested back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers, and contributions to education.

“In Florida, our mission is focused on funding educational opportunities that lead to brighter futures for students, their families, and the neighborhoods in which they reside,” Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis said.

