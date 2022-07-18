Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 18, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022.

Earlier showers and storms mostly gone, with a just a few possible this evening.

However, high rain chances will stick around for tomorrow and Wednesday, with scattered activity mainly near the coast in the morning, and inland afternoon into early evening.

Becoming a bit drier, and hotter by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

Tropics are still quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

