Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: July 18, 2022

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: July 18, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022.

Earlier showers and storms mostly gone, with a just a few possible this evening.

However, high rain chances will stick around for tomorrow and Wednesday, with scattered activity mainly near the coast in the morning, and inland afternoon into early evening.

Becoming a bit drier, and hotter by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

Tropics are still quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the airboat that was lost...
UPDATE: One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Monday will be a warm and muggy start to the work week, with scattered showers and...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Monday will be a warm and muggy start to the work week, with scattered showers and...
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17