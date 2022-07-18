Advertisement

‘Taking a stand:’ FSU student named John Lewis scholar

FSU students gather at the Westcott Fountain
FSU students gather at the Westcott Fountain(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University student Rawan Abhari has been named a John Robert Lewis Scholar, one of just 10 students selected from across the country.

The Faith and Politics Institute established the John Robert Lewis Scholars & Fellows Program in honor of the late congressman and civil rights icon.

The program includes a $2,000 scholarship and travel to Washington, D.C and to Selma, Alabama, where Lewis joined other civil rights leaders in a historic march to Montgomery, Ala.

Abhari is an economics and Middle Eastern studies major, and to her nonviolence means “taking a stand.”

“I think the term nonviolence has been watered down to mean passivity and non-participating,” Abhari said. “It actually means taking a stand on behalf of all causes for humanity.”

“It means moving to a city, seeing what the city council is doing and what the school board is up to and who are the stakeholders. It’s putting a foot down in every community you are part of in order to create the ‘beloved community’ that Martin Luther King spoke of,” she said.

“I believe we all have something to contribute in the pursuit of a pluralistic and equitable society,” Abhari said. “This is a mandate I’ve had and earning this means that I am engaging in that work.”

