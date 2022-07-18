Tallahassee Police investigate two shootings over the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two shootings that happened during the weekend.

TPD responded to multiple gunshots that were heard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2700 West Pensacola St. (The Social 2700 apartment complex).

According to TPD, the officers discovered evidence that an incident had happened near one of the apartments.

Upon officers’ investigation, one man arrived at a local hospital to get treated for his injuries. He suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

The place of the incident, whether it happened inside the residence or outdoors, and if the victim was the intended target are both unknown as of Monday morning, according to TPD’s press release.

The second shooting happened Sunday at Stadium Drive and Call Street around 6:30 p.m., according to TPD.

A man was shot in the ankle when he was walking on Stadium Drive and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

No arrests were made as of this update, and both cases were still open and active.

