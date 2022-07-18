Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigate two shootings over the weekend

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating two shootings that happened during the weekend.

TPD responded to multiple gunshots that were heard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 2700 West Pensacola St. (The Social 2700 apartment complex).

According to TPD, the officers discovered evidence that an incident had happened near one of the apartments.

Upon officers’ investigation, one man arrived at a local hospital to get treated for his injuries. He suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

The place of the incident, whether it happened inside the residence or outdoors, and if the victim was the intended target are both unknown as of Monday morning, according to TPD’s press release.

The second shooting happened Sunday at Stadium Drive and Call Street around 6:30 p.m., according to TPD.

A man was shot in the ankle when he was walking on Stadium Drive and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

No arrests were made as of this update, and both cases were still open and active.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the recovered airboat in...
One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Ocala man killed in Marion County car crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Four boaters rescued near Panama City
Coast Guard rescues boaters near Panama City
Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the recovered airboat in...
One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17
Rain chances will stay elevated through mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 17