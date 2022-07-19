Apollo 11 documentary returns to Tallahassee IMAX

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee will be presenting “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” in IMAX.

A press release from the Challenger Center describes the documentary film as “a thrilling cinematic experience that showcases the real-life moments of humankind’s first steps on the moon.”

“In this special edition created exclusively for IMAX® of Todd Douglas Miller’s critically acclaimed Apollo 11 documentary, the filmmakers reconstruct the exhilarating final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission,” the release says.

“Even though this was more than 50 years ago, Apollo 11 continues to inspire our future explorers and engineers to reach for the stars every day,” said Challenger Learning Center Executive Director Alan Hanstein.

The film will be shown at noon on Wednesday, July 20, and it will stay in the Challenger Center’s documentary library, available for group bookings and field trips, for the next several school years.

