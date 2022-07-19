Advertisement

Child found dead inside a vehicle in Tallahassee

(MGN)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11-month-old child was found dead inside of a parked vehicle in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police.

Police were conducting a death investigation after officers responded to a call from Big Bend Hospice on the 1700 block of Mahan Center Boulevard at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. The call was placed by a worker at Big Bend Hospice, TPD confirmed to WCTV.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” TPD said Tuesday.

Tallahassee Police was conducting interviews, but no other details were available as of Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter en route to the scene, and will relay more information when it becomes available.

