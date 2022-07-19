Colquitt Regional sees increase in Covid cases

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - In south Georgia, some health groups are now putting precautions back in place, in hopes of stopping the spread of Covid.

Officials at Colquitt Regional Medical Center said there has been an increase in Covid cases compared to what they were seeing a month ago. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Brown said thankfully those cases are not nearly as severe as what they’ve seen during previous waves.

Dr. Brown said a month ago the hospital was seeing on average one to two new positive Covid cases a day. Now that number is around 12 to 14 positive cases. While those numbers have jumped quickly, Dr. Brown said there is still a silver lining.

“We are seeing more patients in the hospital than we were seeing before. Fortunately, the severity of illness with those patients is far less than what we were seeing with waves last year,” Brown said.

Officials said currently there are about 10 patients at the hospital who tested positive for Covid-19.

At this time, none of those patients are in need of intensive care. Dr. Brown said vaccinations are still the best preventative measure when it comes to avoiding severe illness.

In an effort to be proactive rather than reactive, WCTV’s Jaclyn Harold was told the hospital also reinstated its masking policy. However, Dr. Brown said that’s in part to prevent stress on an already challenged workforce, since they are also facing workforce shortages.

