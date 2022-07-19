Deputies make arrest in weekend Crawfordville vehicle burglaries

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the Crawfordville area this past weekend. Investigations of the reports commenced Saturday morning.

According to WCSO, deputies were able to track down the burglar from a mobile app on the victim’s cell phone that the suspect stole.

With the victim’s assistance, detectives were able to respond to an address located in Leon County, where the suspect was found. Later identified as Ian Campbell, the suspect was linked to all reported vehicle burglaries reported Saturday, WCSO says.

Campbell was arrested without incident and taken to the Wakulla County Jail. Campbell is now being charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary and theft.

Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller suggests always locking your car doors at night so you can avoid becoming a victim of car break-ins.

