FWC releases preliminary report on airboat accident, meteorologist analyzes weather conditions

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released its preliminary report on Saturday’s fatal airboat accident in Taylor County.

The report says the airboat capsized and sank around 4:35 pm Saturday after the weather deteriorated. A group of good Samaritans found the three people tied together and floating in their life jackets 20 hours later, 17 miles northwest of Hagens Cove.

FWC identified the 50-year-old man who died as Russell Dwayne Davis. The report says he had health issues, and before he was rescued, he told the others he did not feel well. He became unresponsive and passed away.

Davis’ 15-year-old grandson survived the accident, and so did the friend who was with them, 61-year-old Jimmie Taylor.

A GoFundMe set up to assist the Davis family has already reached its goal of $5,000 a day after it was posted.

First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop used NOAA’s Weather and Climate Toolkit to analyze radar data from Hagens Cove at the time of the accident. The first sign of trouble arrived as heavy rain moved into the Hagens Cove area around 4 p.m. By 4:17 p.m., more showers and likely thunderstorms passed from east to west as an outflow boundary moved through the area to help fire up more storms as the boundary passed.

The heavy rain continued for the rest of the hour. Velocity scans of the wind showed speeds of 20 to 30 knots above the surface in an area north of the capsize location.

This is below the National Weather Service’s 34-knot threshold for issuing a special marine warning. According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet archive, no such warnings were issued for this area on Saturday.

A ground-based weather station just north of Dark Island had a max wind speed of 17.6 mph, while an NOAA buoy at Keaton Beach recorded a wind gust as high as 31 knots (35 mph) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both weather stations were within a few miles north of Hagens Cove.

Although the conditions stayed sub-severe based on that data, Roop said that any quick gusts from the storm over the open water, heavy rain and lightning were enough hazards to put the men and teen at risk.

“Based on the wind direction via the radar scans, it is likely that outflow from the storm had likely helped to push them farther away from the coastline. The shallow and wider hull of the boat, as well as the smaller size, likely would have made it possible to flip over with wind gusts and higher waves,” Roop said in his analysis.

According to FWC’s airboat operator course development manual, losing control is a major concern when operating an airboat in higher winds, especially if the wind is perpendicular to the rudders.

