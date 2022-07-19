Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty to perform at Capital City Amphitheater in October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two new concerts are coming to the Capital City Amphitheater in October.

Gov’t Mule will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 8. Led by Grammy winner Warren Haynes, the rock band has been together for over 25 years and has meshed many other genres together to create a varied discography.

Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, whose rock and roll takes influences from the ‘60s and ‘70s, will be the opener for that show. They also take inspiration from blues. Campbell was previously the lead guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guest Big Freedia will be playing Thursday, October 13. The Grammy nominee and his band play music that combines hip-hop and brass with various other genres, like rock and funk.

Doors open for both concerts at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon on July 22 at CapitalCityAmphitheater.com.

