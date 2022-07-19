Advertisement

Jackson County School District goes from ‘C’ to ‘B’

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local school districts have received their grades from last year, and Jackson County improved one letter grade.

Officials say the district went up from a ‘C’ to a ‘B,’ and one school, Sneads Elementary, maintained their ‘A’ status. They also say the schools that retained their ‘C’ status were very close to being named ‘B’ schools.

“While we did improve from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’ this year, we still have 71 points to get to an ‘A,’ and that is our goal at Jackson County School District and we will get there,’ Director of Risk Management, Safety and Transportation Hunter Nolen said.

Officials say Hope School, which does not receive a letter grade, was rated ‘Commendable’ this school year.

