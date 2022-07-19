Leon County deputies net drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man wanted under a drug warrant Monday in the Capital Circle area.

Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to a press release. The narcotics unit was performing a proactive operation when it noticed Seay in the area of Mahan Drive and Capital Circle, deputies say.

He was booked into the Leon County Jail on the following charges:

Sale of Methamphetamine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to LCSO, the investigation is still underway. LCSO encourages civilians to report any information of illegal drug activity to law enforcement.

