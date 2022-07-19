Advertisement

Leon County deputies net drug arrest

Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to a press release.(Leon County Jail)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man wanted under a drug warrant Monday in the Capital Circle area.

Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to a press release. The narcotics unit was performing a proactive operation when it noticed Seay in the area of Mahan Drive and Capital Circle, deputies say.

He was booked into the Leon County Jail on the following charges:

  • Sale of Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to LCSO, the investigation is still underway. LCSO encourages civilians to report any information of illegal drug activity to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue group G-Fast shared this picture with WCTV, showing the airboat that was lost...
UPDATE: One dead, two found alive following search for missing boaters off Taylor County coast
Winning Florida Lottery ticket
Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee Police investigate two shootings over the weekend
Operation Southern slow down
FHP joins Operation Southern Slow Down to promote safe driving
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

FAMU alum giving back to incoming freshmen with school essentials baskets
FAMU alum giving back to incoming freshmen with school essentials baskets
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
Georgia backs Florida in elections law fight
Meteorologist Charles Roop used NOAA’s Weather and Climate Toolkit to analyze radar data from...
FWC releases preliminary report on airboat accident, meteorologist analyzes weather conditions
On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from what was then known as Cape Kennedy, later...
Apollo 11 documentary returns to Tallahassee IMAX