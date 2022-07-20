Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child found dead inside a vehicle in Tallahassee
Winning Florida Lottery ticket
Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Operation Southern slow down
FHP joins Operation Southern Slow Down to promote safe driving

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde superintendent recommends firing schools police chief
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police bomb squad responds to West Gaines St.
A Southern California couple describes seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the licensing...
Couple meets ‘Bennifer’ at Vegas licensing bureau