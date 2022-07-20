Advertisement

Atlanta Braves make a stop in Thomasville as part of their World Champions Trophy Tour

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Julia Melim
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Braves are celebrating their World Series Championship season and commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will host a tour stop at The Ritz Amphitheater in Thomasville on July 23.

The tour includes a photo opportunity posing with the 2021 World Series Trophy for fans who stop by on Saturday. Along with giveaways, fans can also win a VIP experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1, according to the release.

The Ritz Amphitheater is located at 131 S Stevens St in Thomasville and the photo opportunities will be happening from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

