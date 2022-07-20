Advertisement

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station,...
President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.”

The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming.

Biden hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

