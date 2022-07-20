Conservation Florida launches ‘Live Wildly’ PSA campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You might have seen a new billboard in town advertising the “Live Wildly” campaign.

It’s part of a public awareness initiative for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which stretches the length of the Sunshine State, from Pensacola to the Keys and helps protect 42 endangered species.

It makes up about 18 million acres.

More than half of that is protected, but the rest could be at risk of being destroyed or altered due to human development.

That’s where this awareness campaign comes in.

The CEO of Conversation Florida, Traci Deen, is behind the project. She said, with hundreds of thousands of people moving to the Sunshine State every year, it’s important to preserve these unprotected areas--not just for the health of Florida’s water and wildlife, but also for the health of the economy.

“A recent economic study also illustrated that the corridor does more than that,” Deen said. “It supports at least 100,000 jobs, and it provides about 30 billion in annual value in a variety of sectors including ranching, tourism, farming, recreation.”

The awareness campaign includes billboards, tv and radio campaigns and an interactive map showing every spot in Florida that’s part of the corridor.

The corridor encompasses 32 state forests and 75 state parks, including Lake Talquin State Park right here in Leon County.

