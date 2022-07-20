FAMU holds an online forum to address questions about housing and financial assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addressing the issues.

In an effort to answer any questions students and parents might have about current housing concerns FAMU hosted an online forum Tuesday.

The university said they’re hoping to provide clarity on the financial assistance they’re offering the hundreds of students on their housing waitlist.

Hundreds of incoming FAMU students are scrambling for housing after being told no more on campus beds are available. A problem the university is looking to fix.

”What we are trying to do is get as many first time college students on campus,” explained FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson. “The incentive is not for them to move off campus, the incentive for those already on campus is for our upperclassman.”

According to the University, 93 upperclassman have already accepted the $2,000 a semester incentive to move off campus to make way for those students coming to campus for the first time.

”The priority in order is FTIC’s under 18, students with documented disabilities and other FTIC students and transfer students,” broke down FAMU Director of Housing Dr. Jennifer Wilder.

Students who were waitlisted and then declined on-campus housing before the 15th and scholarship students who have housing paid for are not eligible for the subsidy.

”It’s really trying to have a significant impact on the costs for students for housing with the $2,000 and also with the meal plan which is roughly $2,800 per semester,” shared FAMU VP of Student Affairs Dr. William Hudson Jr.

FAMU says the money is coming from funds they have maintained for situations like this.

”We have been able to utilize funds provided specifically to HBCU’s through federal funding to support our emphasis associated with covid-19,” said Dr. Robinson.

FAMU says they’re learning from their mistakes to ensure their students have the best experience possible.

”We are a work in progress. We will continue to do that. We accept that responsibility and we challenge ourselves to be better,” ensured Dr. Hudson. “We are going to be better today than we were yesterday and better tomorrow than we were today.”

The deadline for the first 400 upperclassmen to accept the subsidy is Friday July 22nd at 5pm but the university says they may look into extending it.

The university also says they’re working to add 1,800 to 2,000 more beds over the next few years.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.