Florida QB Richardson seeks ‘rebrand, sheds AR-15 nickname

ATLANTA (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wears No. 15, has shed the nickname AR-15 because he doesn’t want to be linked to the semiautomatic rifle used in mass shootings.

Richardson says he is “just trying to rebrand myself and become a better person.” He discussed his decision at the Southeastern Conference Media Days. Richardson says he was thinking about “what the future holds” when making the decision.

He says the AR-15 nickname “doesn’t necessarily describe who I am.” He says he’d rather be known simply as Anthony Richardson and says that’s who he’s been since he was born.

