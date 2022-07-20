Advertisement

Florida QB Richardson seeks ‘rebrand, sheds AR-15 nickname

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wears No. 15, has shed the nickname AR-15 because he doesn’t want to be linked to the semiautomatic rifle used in mass shootings.

Richardson says he is “just trying to rebrand myself and become a better person.” He discussed his decision at the Southeastern Conference Media Days. Richardson says he was thinking about “what the future holds” when making the decision.

He says the AR-15 nickname “doesn’t necessarily describe who I am.” He says he’d rather be known simply as Anthony Richardson and says that’s who he’s been since he was born.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed an ethics complaint
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed ethics complaint against several city officials

Latest News

Deion Sanders to donate half his salary to JSU to complete football facility
Florida A&M Rattlers Pitching Coach Bryan Henry looks on as FAMU's baseball team plays at...
TCC names FAMU assistant Bryan Henry as next Head Baseball Coach
The Florida State Football team looks on as Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at...
Kelly: On conference expansion, what FSU gains and what college football loses
FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during NCAA college...
ACC changing scheduling model for football in ‘23 and beyond