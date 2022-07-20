Advertisement

Formula shortage update: more cans on shelves in Tallahassee

While more cans are on shelves, supply is still low at most stores.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee moms say the formula shortage has gotten better in the last month, but the crisis is not over yet.

While more cans are on shelves, supply is still low at most stores.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about how we’re going to feed our kids,” Tallahassee mom Nina Torres said.

Torres said when the shortage first started, it took a toll on her mental health.

Last month, she wasn’t able to find more than one or two cans of formula at the supermarket.

“There were times where I would have a crying spell,” Torres said. “I’m wondering, you know, how am I gonna feed my baby?”

Now, she says, things are getting better.

But many stores, including Publix, have limits on how many cans a customer can buy.

Dykibra Gaskin, a registered dietician who works with moms in the community said when the shortage began, she was getting dozens of calls from panicked moms.

But over the last months, those calls have subsided.

“I am seeing a lot less of that panic,” Gaskin said. “I see that stores have been able to stock it a little bit more.”

Gaskin encourages parents not to stockpile formula to ensure there’s enough for everyone.

“We’re all a community, and it’s really important that we still look out for each other as families. So I think it’s a good idea to just follow the store limits and guidelines so that other babies can have the formula that they need.”

For now, moms like Torres are keeping their fingers crossed that the worst of the shortage is over.

“I take it week by week,” she said. “Because you never know if you’re going to find it the following week.”

Gaskin also wants to remind families not to try to make homemade formula or dilute the formula with water.

If you are having trouble getting formula, she recommends talking to your pediatrician about safe alternatives.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother left child in car before shift at Big Bend Hospice, TPD says
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Bomb Squad is currently responding to West Gaines Street...
‘Suspicious device’ on West Gaines St. was old piece of mechanical equipment
Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of...
Leon County deputies net drug arrest
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed an ethics complaint
Tallahassee mayoral candidate filed ethics complaint against several city officials

Latest News

Conservation Florida launches ‘Live Wildly’ PSA campaign
Conservation Florida launches ‘Live Wildly’ PSA campaign
Conservation Florida launches ‘Live Wildly’ PSA campaign
Formula shortage update: more cans on shelves in Tallahassee
Police Lights
Man sentenced to life in prison after 2nd guilty conviction in sexual abuse case