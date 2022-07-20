Formula shortage update: more cans on shelves in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee moms say the formula shortage has gotten better in the last month, but the crisis is not over yet.

While more cans are on shelves, supply is still low at most stores.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about how we’re going to feed our kids,” Tallahassee mom Nina Torres said.

Torres said when the shortage first started, it took a toll on her mental health.

Last month, she wasn’t able to find more than one or two cans of formula at the supermarket.

“There were times where I would have a crying spell,” Torres said. “I’m wondering, you know, how am I gonna feed my baby?”

Now, she says, things are getting better.

But many stores, including Publix, have limits on how many cans a customer can buy.

Dykibra Gaskin, a registered dietician who works with moms in the community said when the shortage began, she was getting dozens of calls from panicked moms.

But over the last months, those calls have subsided.

“I am seeing a lot less of that panic,” Gaskin said. “I see that stores have been able to stock it a little bit more.”

Gaskin encourages parents not to stockpile formula to ensure there’s enough for everyone.

“We’re all a community, and it’s really important that we still look out for each other as families. So I think it’s a good idea to just follow the store limits and guidelines so that other babies can have the formula that they need.”

For now, moms like Torres are keeping their fingers crossed that the worst of the shortage is over.

“I take it week by week,” she said. “Because you never know if you’re going to find it the following week.”

Gaskin also wants to remind families not to try to make homemade formula or dilute the formula with water.

If you are having trouble getting formula, she recommends talking to your pediatrician about safe alternatives.

