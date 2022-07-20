Advertisement

Grady County deputies arrest suspect who escaped from Alabama

According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, had escaped from law enforcement in...
According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, had escaped from law enforcement in Houston County.(Grady County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who escaped from a prison in Alabama Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, escaped from law enforcement in Houston County. GCSO received warrants for his arrest, the press release says.

Investigators and officers surrounded a home on Elkins Road, where they found and arrested Norton without incident.

He is currently being held at the Grady County Jail. Norton will be extradited to Alabama on warrants for escape and prison contraband.

If you have information about wanted persons you’d like to share with the sheriff’s office, you can reach out to GCSO at 229-377-5200.

