Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver’s fiery crash

This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla...
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. A Florida jury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, found electric car maker Tesla negligent for disabling a speed limiter on a vehicle but placed much of the blame for a fiery fatal crash on the 18-year-old driver. Barrett Riley and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez, both seniors at a private school in South florida, died in the May 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale. A backseat passenger was ejected from the car and survived, officials said. (NTSB via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) -MIAMI — A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent for disabling a speed limiter on an electric car involved in a fiery crash that killed two teens. Tuesday’s verdict places 90% of the blame on the 18-year-old driver.

Barret Riley and his friend were killed just as they were set to graduate from high school. Jurors also found the teen’s father 9% responsible for enabling what Tesla called a history of speeding and reckless driving.

The verdict awards $6 million in damages to the boy’s mother and $4.5 million to his father.

