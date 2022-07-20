Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver’s fiery crash

(AP) -MIAMI — A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent for disabling a speed limiter on an electric car involved in a fiery crash that killed two teens. Tuesday’s verdict places 90% of the blame on the 18-year-old driver.

Barret Riley and his friend were killed just as they were set to graduate from high school. Jurors also found the teen’s father 9% responsible for enabling what Tesla called a history of speeding and reckless driving.

The verdict awards $6 million in damages to the boy’s mother and $4.5 million to his father.

